Suspect identified in Natchitoches homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Police Department have identified Damontriaze Turner, 20, as the suspect in a homicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Turner charging him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Johneisha Murphy, 28.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Natchitoches police arrived on scene to find Murphy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Murphy was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.