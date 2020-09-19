Parents speak out on Bossier sex crimes case

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Additional charges have been brought forward in the case of Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52, who is accused of sexual contact with minors.
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit obtained additional arrest warrants for Wilhite on two counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Upon investigation, detectives discovered that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other juvenile victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred. Wilhite then turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum Security Correctional Facility.
KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner held an interview with one of the alleged victim’s parents after the charges were brought to light.
The unnamed parent admits to being a ‘helicopter parent’, yet says what happened to her child took place within a “5 to 10 minute window.”
This parent told Warner her family lives in the same neighborhood where Wilhite has lived for the last several years, Bossier City’s Tiburon neighborhood off Swan Lake Road.
Warner spoke with the parents of three alleged victims, including a parent of one child who recently said her child was victimized by Wilhite as early as 2014 while she was visiting a friend in the Tiburon neighborhood.
This parent says her child opened up to her in a heart-to-heart, parent-to-child conversation back in June.
Wilhite was arrested for the first of three times in July, followed by two more arrests in September. These arrests led to other alleged victims coming forward with their stories.
“They saw that arrest, and they heard about the charges that were brought in July,” says Bossier City spokesperson Traci Ponder. “It made them think about their own experiences, and they felt they could come forward after that cased came out into the public."
BCPD investigators feel there could be even more victims who have yet to come forward.
Anyone who feels they have personal knowledge that could help investigators in the Wilhite case, are urged to call (318) 741-8611.
