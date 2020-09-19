Arrest made in Shreveport homicide; second suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested one man in connection with a west Shreveport Homicide.
The shooting happened on Monday, September 14, just before 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of Westwood Park at the Economy Inn.
Officers arrived on the scene to find Vashiloh Willis, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Willis was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Shreveport police have identified two suspects, Contril Snow, 25, and Waylin Blanks, 47.
Snow was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder and a warrant for domestic abuse battery. No bond has been set.
A warrant has been issued for Blanks charging him with one count of second-degree murder.
According to Shreveport police, Blanks has an extensive criminal history with outstanding warrants for weapons charges and a felony parole violation in California. He has connections in Arizona and Arkansas and is known to travel across the country on Greyhound buses.
Blanks is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 318-673-7300 #3. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
A minimum reward of $2,000 is available for anyone with information leading to his arrest.
