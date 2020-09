Alexis Pree, 19, was killed in a crash last night on St. Michael Drive a little before midnight. For some reason, her car left the roadway and struck the culvert in front of TaMolly’s Mexican Restaurant. That caused the car to become airborne and start rolling, coming to rest upside down in the parking lot there. She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Shawn Vaughn | TTPD