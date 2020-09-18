Sources: Officers in McGlothen case indicted

Tommie McGlothen Jr., 44 (Source: Family)
By Alex Onken and KSLA Staff | September 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 12:28 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An announcement is expected on Friday saying that the four Shreveport police officers involved in the arrest of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. will face charges.

Sources say that all four officers involved in the case will be charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance.

A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office tells us a formal announcement will be made in the next several hours on Sept. 18.

McGlothen, 44, died after a struggle with officers during a burglary call to a home on Eileen Lane.

Earlier this year, KSLA News 12 got exclusive witness cell phone video showing SPD officers punching and tasing McGlothen.

Several witnesses describe McGlothen having his face slammed against the hood of a squad car and hitting his head against the pavement. McGlothen was also struck by a baton several times.

Eventually, officers placed McGlothen in the back of the police cruiser where he then lost consciousness. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

