Shreveport students deliver supplies to south Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students from Southfield School and Loyola Prep teamed up to collect and deliver supplies to storm victims in south Louisiana today.
The Support the South supply drive was organized by Southfield School, Loyola Prep, LSU Health and LSU Shreveport to collect donations such as water, cleaning supplies and canned goods.
The loaded truck, along with some students, made its way down south this morning to deliver the supplies to those in need.
