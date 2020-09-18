Shreveport students deliver supplies to south Louisiana

Support the South supply drive
By Daffney Dawson | September 18, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 7:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students from Southfield School and Loyola Prep teamed up to collect and deliver supplies to storm victims in south Louisiana today.

The Support the South supply drive was organized by Southfield School, Loyola Prep, LSU Health and LSU Shreveport to collect donations such as water, cleaning supplies and canned goods.

Students help unload supplies.
Students help unload supplies. (Source: KSLA)

The loaded truck, along with some students, made its way down south this morning to deliver the supplies to those in need.

Related: Support the South supply drive for Hurricane Laura victims

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.