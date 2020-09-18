Out of names for the 2020 hurricane season, the Greek alphabet takes over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic on Friday, we’ve officially exhausted the list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The only other time that has happened was back in 2005.
There is a plan for when we have this busy of a season. After all the names for the year have been given, any subsequent tropical storms or hurricanes that form are named according to the Greek alphabet. The list starts with Alpha and ends with Omega.
When this happened in 2005, we made it to Zeta on the list. This year though is well ahead of the pace of 2005 when it took until October 22nd before Tropical Storm Alpha formed. Just today we saw Subtropical Storm Alpha form just off the coast of Portugal and Tropical Depression 22 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated with all that's going on in the tropics and any impacts expected in the ArkLaTex.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.