Out of names for the 2020 hurricane season, the Greek alphabet takes over

Out of names for the 2020 hurricane season, the Greek alphabet takes over
The Greek alphabet will be used for named storms the rest of the season. (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | September 18, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:19 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic on Friday, we’ve officially exhausted the list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The only other time that has happened was back in 2005.

Every name on the 2020 list has now been used.
Every name on the 2020 list has now been used. (Source: KSLA)

There is a plan for when we have this busy of a season. After all the names for the year have been given, any subsequent tropical storms or hurricanes that form are named according to the Greek alphabet. The list starts with Alpha and ends with Omega.

The Greek alphabet will be used for named storms the rest of the season.
The Greek alphabet will be used for named storms the rest of the season. (Source: KSLA)

When this happened in 2005, we made it to Zeta on the list. This year though is well ahead of the pace of 2005 when it took until October 22nd before Tropical Storm Alpha formed. Just today we saw Subtropical Storm Alpha form just off the coast of Portugal and Tropical Depression 22 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico.

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated with all that’s going on in the tropics and any impacts expected in the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.