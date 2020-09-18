Man killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 12, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mansfield man.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 84 near Louisiana Highway 481 and resulted in the death of Jason Sant, 42.
Officials say a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Sant, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 84 at the same time a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on the same road.
While the reason is still under investigation, Sant crossed the double yellow line and veered into the opposite lane, causing the crash with the tractor trailer.
Though properly restrained, Sant sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
