Louisiana Recovers blood drive now taking donors

(KSLA) - Today you can help save lives.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, the statewide Louisiana Recovers will begin.
The blood drives will take place all day below:
- 8910 Linwood Avenue Shreveport, La. 71106 (318) 673-1471
- 1523 Doctors Lane Bossier City, La. 71111 (800) 256-7439
- 4020 Summerhill Road Texarkana, Tx. 75503 (903) 794-3173
- 1812 Fairfield Avenue Shreveport 71101 (318) 222-1212
Gray Louisiana TV Stations, LifeShare Blood Centers and Johnny’s Pizza House are teaming up to support the event.
Donors who can’t make it today can visit LiveShare Blood Centers website for upcoming blood drives, donation sites and times.
