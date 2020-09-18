1 injured, 1 dead in Harrison County wreck

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to calls of a crash just after 4:30 p.m., approximately two miles north of Elysian Fields. (Source: WMBF News)
By Alex Onken | September 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:43 PM

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Tx. (KSLA) - A young woman is recovering following a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon.

The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was traveling east on FM-451. The roadway curved and the driver, for an unknown reason, crossed the center stripe, overcorrected and entered the south barditch in a left side skid. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
She was taken to a Marshall hospital in stable condition, according to DPS. A passenger in the pickup, Nickolas Joseph Fottenberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

