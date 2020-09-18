1 injured, 1 dead in Harrison County wreck

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Tx. (KSLA) - A young woman is recovering following a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon.
According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to calls of a crash just after 4:30 p.m., approximately two miles north of Elysian Fields.
She was taken to a Marshall hospital in stable condition, according to DPS. A passenger in the pickup, Nickolas Joseph Fottenberry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
