Great weekend, but the tropics remain very active

(KSLA) - The weekend will be very nice with no rain and cool temperatures. It will also have lo humidity. The tropics are still quite active with multiple named storms currently in the Atlantic Basin.
This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be no chance of rain with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will be in the low 80s, so it will be nice and cool. It will have much lower humidity making it feel great! The morning temperatures will be very nice with lows in the lower 60s! Some places may see the upper 50s! This weekend will have the first taste of fall for the ArkLaTex.
The only bad side is that the clouds will be increasing on Sunday. They will be moving in from the south. There still should not be any rain from these clouds but Sunday will not be as pretty as Saturday.
Next week will continue to be great. Monday will have only a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will stay nice and cool and only heat up to the lower 80s.
Tuesday also officially marks the start of the Fall season. There will sadly be some rain around coming from the tropics. I’m not completely sold on the idea that it will be a washout, since a lot could still change. As of now though, I would plan on rain Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Finally the rain will come to an end by Thursday afternoon. From there, the sunshine will be back and it will be beautiful. Friday will go back to sunny conditions with highs in the lower 80s.
The tropics continue to be very active. Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwest Gulf. It’s expected to become Tropical Storm Beta as early as Friday as it slowly heads north. There is a lot of uncertainty to where it will end up and how strong it will get this early in the game, but with high pressure building in over the southern U.S. behind our cold front, it’s most likely to get pushed westward early next week to near the south Texas coast. If it moves inland we may be done with it, but if it doesn’t it could make a run toward the northern Gulf coast later in the week. We’ll be your First Alert as the latest information comes in.
Hurricane Teddy is strengthening over the Atlantic, but should not be any threat to the United States. However, Bermuda will likely see some big impacts from the storm. Quickly forming off the coast of Africa, is tropical storm Wilfred. This will not be any threat to the United States and will fall apart early next week. But now, we start to use the Greek Alphabet.
Speaking of which, subtropical storm Alpha formed Friday near Portugal. This storm will only last a day or so but will bring a lot of rain to western Europe.
Have a great weekend!
