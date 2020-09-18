Great weekend, but the tropics remain very active

The tropics continue to be very active. Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwest Gulf. It’s expected to become Tropical Storm Beta as early as Friday as it slowly heads north. There is a lot of uncertainty to where it will end up and how strong it will get this early in the game, but with high pressure building in over the southern U.S. behind our cold front, it’s most likely to get pushed westward early next week to near the south Texas coast. If it moves inland we may be done with it, but if it doesn’t it could make a run toward the northern Gulf coast later in the week. We’ll be your First Alert as the latest information comes in.