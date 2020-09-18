Fantastic weekend followed by uncertainty next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a great Friday followed by an even better weekend on the way for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the cold front that rolled through the region we are going to watch our humidity dramatically drop over the next couple of days. That combined with ample sunshine expected across the region means this will be the nicest weather we have seen across the ArkLaTex since the middle of May. Next week we are tracking an excellent start to the week with more low mugginess expected for the region, but there is a large amount of uncertainty for the middle part of next week. This is due to the fact that moisture from Tropical Depression 22 could work its way into the region making for a potentially very wet middle to late next week.