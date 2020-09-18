Fantastic weekend followed by uncertainty next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a great Friday followed by an even better weekend on the way for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the cold front that rolled through the region we are going to watch our humidity dramatically drop over the next couple of days. That combined with ample sunshine expected across the region means this will be the nicest weather we have seen across the ArkLaTex since the middle of May. Next week we are tracking an excellent start to the week with more low mugginess expected for the region, but there is a large amount of uncertainty for the middle part of next week. This is due to the fact that moisture from Tropical Depression 22 could work its way into the region making for a potentially very wet middle to late next week.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need is a pair of sunglasses as we are tracking a beautiful day across the the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the low 70s before moving up into the mid 80s during the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day and while the humidity won’t be as low as what we are expecting this weekend it will feel more comfortable outside compared to Thursday.
Your weekend forecast continues to look downright perfect for the ArkLaTex. The humidity will continue to fall during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday and by the time you wake it will feel amazing to be outside. Both Saturday and Sunday we are expecting very comfortable conditions across the ArkLaTex with high temperatures in the mid 80s and little to no humidity. The good news is that the low humidity is now looking more and more likely to last through the beginning of next week as well.
But as we get to the middle of next week that’s where a great deal of uncertainty is added to your forecast. Right now we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression 22 at it churns in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, the storm is forecast to slowly move north before eventually stalling. This is due to the steering currents being so weak for the system. There is some potential that towards the end of next week that while TD 22 won’t directly move through the ArkLaTex it could bring a lot of rain to the region. This is something we will watch very closely over the next few days.
In the meantime, get ready for a perfect weekend on the way! Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.