Voter registration at Shreve Memorial Library branches

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office is holding voter registration drives in Caddo Parish at Shreve Memorial Library branches.
Citizens can register to vote at Shreve Memorial Library branches starting on Monday, Sept. 21, until Friday, Sept. 25. Identification and proof of residency in Caddo Parish will be required in order to register.
Monday, Sept. 21, registration will be at:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22, registration will be at:
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, registration will be at:
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24, registration will be at:
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25, registration will be at:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Citizens can also register to vote online at www.caddovoter.org.
