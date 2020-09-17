Would-be cannibal sentenced for child exploitation violations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - An east Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for child exploitation violations.
Alexander Nathan Barter, 23, of Joaquin, Texas, pled guilty on Dec. 20, 2019, to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography. On Thursday, Sept. 17., he was sentenced to 480 months in federal prison, as well as being ordered to submit to a lifetime of supervised release.
According to information from Barter’s plea and sentencing in Oct. 2018, he posted an ad on the dark web stating, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me.”
The ad was spotted by and undercover officer who responded to the message.
Using the persona of a father with a 13-year old daughter, the officer exchanged messages that revealed Barter’s repeated interest in raping, killing, and eating the 13 year-old child.
Barter gave the undercover officer travelling details from Florida to Shelby County, an excuse for travelling and instructions on how to cover up evidence of the crime.
When Barter arrived at the designated meeting spot on Oct. 19, 2018, he had knife, trash bag, cell phone and tablet in his possession.
“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk. The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a likeminded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox, in a news release. “This case is a sobering reminder of how the brave men and women of law enforcement face down the worst of the worst in the scariest of scenarios.”
“In my 23-year-career in law enforcement, this is among the most morally depraved and appalling criminal conspiracies that I have come across,” said Mark Dawson, special agent in charge of HSI Houston, in a news release. “Without the quick and decisive actions of special agents from HSI Cocoa Beach and HSI Beaumont this disturbed predator would still be out there looking for potential victims to carry out his sick and demented fantasies.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.