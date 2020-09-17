WEBXTRA: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, game warden respond to abandoned freezer near Sabine River

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday afternoon the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a call of a foul smelling, locked freezer dumped near the Sabine River.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Lt. Josh Tubb and Game Warden Todd Long about what was found inside.
“It was what turned out to be maybe a bad freezer that somebody dumped with some unusual, possibly animal parts in it,” Tubb said. “One of the reasons why we got the game warden out here is because you know with hunting season and all that, he is in charge of investigating game type calls. With that being a possibility, it’s always best to involve the game warden.”
Long said the contents are decayed and hard to identify but that it appears to be mostly trash.
"I didn’t see anything that our department would investigate as protected game because it is a significant charge to fail to keep game, fish, wildlife resources in edible condition. In other words, a waste of game charge could be pending on something like this if it were,” Long said. “But as it turns out, this just appears to be just trash and food and maybe some miscellaneous animal products.”
