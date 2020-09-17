Website offers college students classes for $1 a year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - College students can take advantage of a website that helps people hone their craft, all from the experts themselves.
A website called masterclass.com, has experts in their field teach classes to people who sign up.
It’s where actors, athletes, chefs and business professionals, who are considered the best of the best, share their skills online.
There are more than 85 classes on the webiste that cover everything from fashion to free throws.
The site announced it was giving college students who have a .edu email address access to the website for $1 a year, where an average yearly subscription typically would cost $15 to $180 a month.
Masterclass.com will only offer the special pricing for one day, Thursday, September 17.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.