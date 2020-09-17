Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the gulf

(KSLA) - We are still very much within hurricane season, so activity is ongoing in the tropics. Things have calmed down lately, but we are now watching an area in the gulf that is developing.
An area in the southern gulf has developed into Tropical Depression 22. This will likely become our next named storm, Wilfred by this weekend. Wilfred is the last name on the 2020 storm name list. After that, we will start to use the Greek Alphabet.
The storm will slowly strengthen up to a tropical storm. Once it does it will take the name Wilfred. So, far, it is not expected to become a hurricane. It will also be moving so slow, it will take until Tuesday or Wednesday before it might make landfall near southern Texas. In the meantime, it will sit out in the Gulf of Mexico.
Where you see the grey cone, that is an area that the storm could go. So, that means there is a wide range of paths this storm could take. It could make landfall in Texas or Mexico, or it may not. We do not know that at this time.
When we look at one of our more reliable computer models, the European, it has the storm meander in the gulf through the weekend, then slowly head toward Southern Texas, near Brownsville. From there, it will stay right near the coast for a day or two. This will bring a lot of rain and storm surge to the Texas coastline.
By the end of next week, the same computer model takes the storm back out to the gulf, then up towards Southeast Louisiana. By this time, a hurricane is not out of the question. Of course, this will bring a lot of rain to southern Louisiana. As of now, the impacts to the ArkLaTex remain fairly low.
There is A LOT of uncertainty with this storm. It is almost guaranteed that some things will change and be adjusted. Therefore, keep checking back in to KSLA to get updates and alerts from the KSLA First Alert Weather Team. We will be watching this closely over the next several days.
