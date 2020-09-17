Thursday, September 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Sept. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 159,304 total cases - 500 new cases
- 5,143 total deaths - 17 new deaths
- 663 patients in hospitals - decrease of 15 patients
- 106 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 145,570 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 10, that Thursday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana. He also announced Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.