Tennis tournament benefiting childhood cancer research hopes to smash fundraising records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For over a decade, the Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic, a local tennis tournament, has grown immensely.
The money this annual fundraiser garners for the Memphis-based childhood cancer research hospital has also increased exponentially.
In fact, since the tennis tournament’s infancy 13 years ago, over $416,000 has been raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For those not familiar with the optimistic mission of St. Jude, this hospital delivers world-class care to the youngest of patients - at no cost to the families. All expenses, from air travel to housing, are covered.
In 2008, the tournament raised over $28,000. In 2019, a whopping $51,100 was donated.
Though the annual tennis tournament is filled with competition and prizes, the heart of the weekend is the crowning of the tournament’s ‘Royalty,' which occurs during a kick-off banquet.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s crowning will be virtual. However, that doesn’t change the impact of the ‘Prince’ of 2020′s Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic.
In 2014, after sustaining an injury to the head, 4-year-old Hayden Heaberlin, began experiencing major headaches and vomiting. An MRI found fluid and a small mass in his brain. He underwent surgery to drain the fluid and remove as much of the mass as possible for a biopsy, which returned the diagnosis of a rare cancer.
Heaberlin was ultimately flown to St. Jude for immediate treatment. After six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 days of proton radiation, Heaberlin’s tumor continued to expand. With an emergency surgery, doctors were able to fully remove the mass.
Hayden is now 10 years-old, has been cancer-free for six years and continues to thrive in school, athletics and the arts.
Heaberlin’s journey of hope and endurance through St. Jude is just one of the countless stories that continue to leave lives and families changed forever.
To donate, please visit St. Jude through the Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic website.
