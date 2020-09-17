Picture perfect weekend on tap for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - This weekend could not be better! After a cold front sweeps though the ArkLaTex, the temperatures and humidity will be dropping. It will be a nice start to the fall season!
This evening will have the rain come to an end. There will not be a lot of clouds hanging around. This will keep the humidity up, especially wherever we saw rain today. After sunset, there should not be any more rain and the temperatures will slowly cool down.
Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with no rain. A cold front will be moving in, and this will push the clouds away by around sunrise, if not a little afterwards. This will also be dropping the temperature down some as we start the day on Friday. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will have great weather to end this week. The cold front arriving Thursday night will be continuing to move south, but will not bring any more rain. The clouds will clear throughout the day and it will be beautiful by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be much cooler. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 80s. The humidity will be lower too!
This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be no chance of rain with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will be in the low 80s, so it will be nice and cool. It will have much lower humidity making it feel great! The morning temperatures will be very nice with lows in the lower 60s! Some places may see the upper 50s! This weekend will have the first taste of fall for the ArkLaTex.
Next week will continue to be great. Monday and Tuesday will have no chance of rain with abundant sunshine. There will barely be any clouds, so grab those sunglasses. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon. Tuesday also officially marks the start of the Fall season.
Hurricane Teddy is strengthening and moving to the northwest. This should still not be any threat to the United States. However, Bermuda will likely see some big impacts from the storm. Tropical depression Vicky is not expected to last long. It should be gone within a day.
We are also watching an area off the coast of Africa with a medium chance of development. Also in the southern gulf, there is another area we are monitoring for some more development. This has a high chance to become Wilfred. Right now, we have no idea where this system is heading. The computer models are all over the place. We will be your First Alert once we know more.
Have a great rest of the week!
