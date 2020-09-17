Nursing home reunites families at arms length

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - One at a time, a steady stream of cars rolled on by the Courtyard of Natchitoches, a nursing home with 99 residents living inside.
For many residents, this is the first time they have seen their families outside of the facility - at a distance - over the course of 6 months, since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in strict ‘no visitor’ policies.
Interestingly, according to administrators at the nursing home, morale inside is positive.
“They’ve been upbeat, they get to do in-hall activities, such as hallway bingo,” said Anna Warren, who helps run the Courtyard of Natchitoches. “They do hallways exercises and we also have a CNA who will go in and do exercises individually.”
Since Louisiana moved into Phase III of reopening, many businesses and restaurants have enjoyed increased freedoms, such as the ability to allow more patrons inside.
Nursing homes across the state, conversely, are still required to keep the public largely out. In fact, Courtyard of Natchitoches staff members are required to stay inside the facility for the entirety of a shift once they enter at the start of each day.
“It was very scary for the residents and families, but they have adjusted and they know it’s for their own safety,” said Karla Rider, director of nursing at the Courtyard of Natchitoches. “The families have been so absolutely supportive to the staff, so the morale’s been okay.”
Like many nursing homes across the country, the Courtyard of Natchitoches was forced to develop innovative ways for residents inside to maintain some sense of connection with their loved ones outside.
“We have numbers on the outside windows so families can find a room easily and visit them, they call them on their cell phone and talk with them through the window,” explained Rider. “We have Facetime they can use at any time, they’ve been good but it’s been six months and they are wanting to see their families.”
As residents spaced safely outside the nursing home waved to their loved ones driving by, a sense of hope - or perhaps momentary bliss - was palpable.
Meanwhile, the Louisiana Department of Health is currently considering a pilot program to allow visitors once again in nursing homes. However, facilities must have no new reported COVID-19 cases over the course of two weeks and must be in a parish “without high numbers of COVID-19.”
According to Warren, the Courtyard of Natchitoches has not yet been contacted about participating in this program.
