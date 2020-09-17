Man accused of attacking Kenner hotel manager now wanted for murder

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A manager at a Kenner hotel died almost three months after an alleged attack by a Texas man who is now wanted for second-degree murder.
On June 16, Kenner police investigated an aggravated battery that happened at the Radisson Hotel located at 1501 Veterans Blvd.
The manager of the hotel was found on the ground in the rear parking lot, in extreme pain, with what was later determined to be a broken leg requiring multiple surgeries, police said.
Officers said the manager, Ashok Patel, 67, of Kenner, witnessed the driver of a vehicle speeding through the parking lot.
He was later identified as David Shulien, 30, of Texas.
Investigators said Patel walked outside to the vehicle driven by Shulien to determine why the vehicle was speeding. As Patel approached the vehicle Schulien exited his vehicle at which time Patel photographed Shulien and the license plate number of the vehicle.
Officers said Schulien struck Patel knocking him to the ground, kicked Patel in his leg then walked back to his vehicle and left the parking lot.
Police say Schulien was driving a rental car. Video evidence and witnesses were able to identify the alleged attacker. Schulien was arrested on July 17 for second degree battery.
On Sept. 10, Patel passed away. An autopsy determined his death was caused by his injuries sustained during the assault inflicted by Shulien, police said.
An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been obtained for Schulien, officer said Thursday (Sept. 17). Shulien’s attorney has been contacted, made aware of the arrest warrant and arrangements are being made for Shulien to surrender himself to authorities in Louisiana.
