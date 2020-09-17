LHSAA releases updated guidance for high schools’ fall sports programs

(KSLA) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released updated guidelines for fall sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
High school principals, athletic directors, coaches and others were alerted to the changes vi a memo the association sent Wednesday.
“These are minimal guidelines that are subject to modification,” the LHSAA says in the memo.
The revised guidance goes into effect immediately for high school football, cross-country, swimming and volleyball programs.
The full guidelines — which also impact high school bands and cheer and dance squads — for are shown below:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.