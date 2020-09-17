A great weekend plus and watching the Gulf again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we quickly close in on the weekend we are still tracking a cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex later today. This front will have an overall marginal impact on our temperatures, but will help to dramatically drop the humidity across the region.
The next few days are shaping up to be some of the most pleasant we have seen since May. In the tropics what’s left of Sally continues to drop tremendous amounts of rain across the southeast, but we are already watching another area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance is very likely to develop and we could have our next tropical system before the work week is out.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning most of you will be able to stay dry, but I would grab an umbrella just in case, especially if you live in eastern Texas. That is where we are most likely to find some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures are starting off in the 70s this morning and will rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Today will mark the last day we will see the muggy weather until potentially the end of next week as well.
Moving ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking amazing weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid 80s for everyone, but the biggest area of progress will be the much lower humidity. Dew points that have been stuck in the mid 70s for weeks will fall into the lower 50s, and this will make it feel amazing to be outside. Sunshine will also dominate the region so you will have no excuse to not enjoy this weather. There is a possibility that the lower humidity streak could be extended through the middle of next week as well and rain chances will continue to remain very limited for the ArkLaTex.
Looking to the tropics we continue to deal with a very active Atlantic Basin. While Sally is quickly fading we are still keeping an eye on Teddy that is still forecast to become a major hurricane. The storm could potentially impact Bermuda early next week and Atlantic Canada during the latter part of next week. A little closer to home we are already watching another area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is likely to become our next tropical system. There still is a lot of uncertainty in the potential track of this storm. In addition, we are still watching a wave coming off Africa that has a solid chance to develop as well.
So while the tropics remain hectic get ready for a fabulous weekend on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
