A great weekend plus and watching the Gulf again

Moving ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking amazing weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid 80s for everyone, but the biggest area of progress will be the much lower humidity. Dew points that have been stuck in the mid 70s for weeks will fall into the lower 50s, and this will make it feel amazing to be outside. Sunshine will also dominate the region so you will have no excuse to not enjoy this weather. There is a possibility that the lower humidity streak could be extended through the middle of next week as well and rain chances will continue to remain very limited for the ArkLaTex.