DeSoto Parish Schools introducing new guidelines for Phase III

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Schools has announced they will be transitioning into Phase III guidelines for COVID-19 in the classroom.
The change comes after Gov. Edwards announced the state of Louisiana was entering Phase III of reopening in a press conference last week.
DeSoto says their new guidelines will allow larger group sizes, more extra-curricular activities and easier transport of students.
The transition will include:
- Pre-K will continue in-person learning as usual, with K- 5th will continuing daily in-person learning Monday-Thursday.
- 6th-12th grade will transition to daily in-person learning Monday-Thursday beginning Monday, Sept. 2.
- Fridays will remain virtual only days for all students K-12.
The transition will not effect students who are fully online. They will remain on the virtual schedule until the end of the first 9 weeks.
They say frequent hand-washing, social distancing, symptom monitoring and face coverings will still be required with the new schedule.
