DeSoto Parish Schools introducing new guidelines for Phase III

North DeSoto High School. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson | September 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:29 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Schools has announced they will be transitioning into Phase III guidelines for COVID-19 in the classroom.

The change comes after Gov. Edwards announced the state of Louisiana was entering Phase III of reopening in a press conference last week.

DeSoto says their new guidelines will allow larger group sizes, more extra-curricular activities and easier transport of students.

The transition will include:

  • Pre-K will continue in-person learning as usual, with K- 5th will continuing daily in-person learning Monday-Thursday.
  • 6th-12th grade will transition to daily in-person learning Monday-Thursday beginning Monday, Sept. 2.
  • Fridays will remain virtual only days for all students K-12.

The transition will not effect students who are fully online. They will remain on the virtual schedule until the end of the first 9 weeks.

They say frequent hand-washing, social distancing, symptom monitoring and face coverings will still be required with the new schedule.

