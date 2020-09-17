Bossier Schools transitioning all A/B schedule students to daily in-school learning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Starting Monday, Sept. 21, all Bossier Parish high school students on the A/B schedule will move into daily in-school learning.
As the state moves into Phase III, education guidelines are also changing.
On the district’s website, they listed transportation as challenging at all grade levels due to school bus capacity limitations. They are asking all parents to transport their children to and from school if they are able.
On October 6th, only seniors will report to high school campuses to take the ACT test that was scheduled for last spring. Students in PreK-8th grade are not affected and will go to school in person on October 6th.
Several parents are excited about their kids going to school full-time.
“I think it’s time for them to go back to school,” Amy Bryant says. “Yes we are in a pandemic, but if the school is taking all the necessary precautions, they should be fine.”
Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey told me the district is not changing any of their safety protocols in terms of sanitation and cleaning.
The district says they are constantly working to ensure safety for both students and staff.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.