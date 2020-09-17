Bossier City police make an arrest in fatal overnight shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police arrested Tyler Raymond Squyres, 20, on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Austin Heim, 35.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Broadway Drive just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.
Police say Heim was found inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead Thursday morning.
Detectives found evidence that Squyres shot Heim during a domestic disturbance.
Squyres was booked into the Bossier City Jail on a $500,000 bond.
