The Blood Center in BR, NOLA areas puts out call for blood for Denham football player who collapsed during practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blood Center is putting out a call for blood donations for Remy Hidalgo, 16, a junior football player at Denham Springs High School who collapsed Tuesday, Sept. 15 during practice and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.
The Blood Center says all blood types are needed, but particularly, types B and O. Donors must state at the time of donation that this is “replacement for Remy Hidalgo.” This is the only way to make a donation on his behalf.
Officials with The Blood Center say Hidalgo was placed on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, which is used only after medicine and a ventilator have failed. The machine works for the heart and lungs and can be used during open heart surgery. Bleeding can occur when this machine is used and the blood must be kept from clotting in the tubing.
See below for locations to donate in both the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. Appointments are required to donate due to social distancing restrictions. Use the QR code below.
A representative with The Blood Center says they’re planning two more blood drives as well. We will pass along details on those drives when we receive them.
Louisiana is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage due to Hurricane Laura and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. WAFB has partnered with Our Lady of the Lake for a blood drive to help replenish the diminished supply. Click here for details on where/when to donate.
