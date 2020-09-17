Arkansas man arrested, charged with insurance fraud

Roderick Jenkins, 39 was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He faces a count each of insurance fraud and filing a false police report. (Source: TTPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 17, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:58 AM

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A Little Rock man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to report his UTV stolen.

Earlier in June, Jenkins reported that his 2018 Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle was stolen from a friend’s home in Texarkana. After he filed the report, he contacted his insurance company and filed a $67,000 loss claim as a result of the theft.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Cory Motley learned that Jenkins had stopped making payments on the UTV and it was about to be repossessed just before being reported stolen. He also developed information that Jenkins may have lied about the theft, repainted the UTV purple to change its appearance, and still had it in his possession in the Little Rock area.
Texarkana Texas Police Department

TTPD eventually learned that Jenkins was planning to go riding at the Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Serepta, Louisiana on Sept. 3.

Shortly after Jenkins arrived, another man showed up with a purple 2018 Polaris UTV on a trailer and parked it directly by Jenkins' other recreation vehicle.

Although the two men told deputies that they did not know each other, it was later determined that they are brothers. Upon inspection, deputies found that the vehicle identification number (VIN) had been removed and noted there were several aftermarket equipment similarities with the one reported stolen by Jenkins. The vehicle was temporarily seized until the VIN could be confirmed.
Texarkana Texas Police Department

Eventually, the UTV in question was taken to a Bossier City Polaris dealership where they were able to verify by VIN that it was the stolen UTV.

Jenkins was booked into the Bi-State Jail and was released after posting a $30,000 bond later on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

