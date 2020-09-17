Arkansas man arrested, charged with insurance fraud

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A Little Rock man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to report his UTV stolen.
Roderick Jenkins, 39 was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He faces a count each of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Earlier in June, Jenkins reported that his 2018 Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle was stolen from a friend’s home in Texarkana. After he filed the report, he contacted his insurance company and filed a $67,000 loss claim as a result of the theft.
TTPD eventually learned that Jenkins was planning to go riding at the Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Serepta, Louisiana on Sept. 3.
Shortly after Jenkins arrived, another man showed up with a purple 2018 Polaris UTV on a trailer and parked it directly by Jenkins' other recreation vehicle.
Eventually, the UTV in question was taken to a Bossier City Polaris dealership where they were able to verify by VIN that it was the stolen UTV.
Jenkins was booked into the Bi-State Jail and was released after posting a $30,000 bond later on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.