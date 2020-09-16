Wednesday, September 16: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 158,826 total cases - 508 new cases
- 5,126 total deaths - 18 new deaths
- 678 patients in hospitals - increase of 11 patients
- 107 patients on ventilators - increase of 8 patients
- 145,570 patients recovered - increase of 5,130 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
- 82% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases.
- 22% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Tuesday, Sept. 15, 23,122 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,114,145.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 10, that Thursday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana. He also announced Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
