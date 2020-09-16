LSU holds news conference on COVID-19, football gameday procedures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and other top university officials held a virtual news conference about the number of cases of COVID-19 on campus and how the school is working to mitigate the spread of the virus.
MORE ON THE CORONVAIRUS:
LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodard explained the university’s plans and preparation for football games this fall. LSU’s first football game of the 2020 college football season is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, when the No. 6 Tigers host the unranked Miss. State Bulldogs.
The university announced shortly after last week’s COVID-19 news briefing on Sept. 9 that only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s seating capacity would be allowed in the stadium for games this season until further notice. School officials also said tailgating, a tradition synonymous with LSU and college football, would not be allowed this season due to the pandemic.
WAFB’s Matt Houston will have a full breakdown of the news conference on 9News at Noon, 4, 5, & 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.