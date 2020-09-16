Shooting on Quillen Boulevard leaves man injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting in the 6600 block of Quillen Boulevard has left one man injured.
Officials say approximately 30 rounds were fired from a dark car heading north on Quillen Boulevard, with one bullet striking a man in the calf while he was in his driveway.
The victim has been transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where his condition is unknown.
At this time, police have no suspects.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300 option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
