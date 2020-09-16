East Texas authorities warn of scam callers impersonating sheriff’s deputies

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam.
Citizens are being contacted over the phone by someone claiming to be Captain Mark Bowen. The individuals are told that they are being contacted about citations that are being processed.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office believes if the individual stays on the line with the scammer, the scammer would ask for some type of payment.
Bowie County deputies want the public to know that no one by the name of Mark Bowen works at the Sheriff’s Office and payments would never be taken over the phone.
The phone number being used in the scam is 903-702-3183. Investigators are working to trace the phone number which appears to be out of Marshall, Texas.
If you have questions about the validity of a phone call you receive, contact Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149 or 903-628-6815.
