Sally makes landfall as Category 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the midpoint of the week we are tracking Hurricane Sally this morning as the storm is slowly moving onshore with winds of 105 MPH. Gulf Shores, Alabama is one of the places that is seeing the worst impacts from Sally with intense winds and rain lashing the region. The storm will continue to move inland over the next 12 hours and will start to weaken.
One of the biggest threats with Sally is going to be the flooding seen across the southeast with up to two feet of rain possible. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are track more generally tranquil weather over the next few days with only a slight chance of showers Thursday as a frontal boundary moves through for the region. We continue to expect a substantial drop in the humidity as we go through the weekend so get ready for some seriously comfortable weather!
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home once again as we are expecting a dry but muggy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 70s before rising into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Again when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s across the region. While we can’t rule an isolated shower most of us will stay dry Wednesday.
Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend we are still tracking a major drop in humidity on the way for the region. This will begin on Thursday with the arrival of a front that will push through the ArkLaTex. This front will only bring marginal rain chances, but beginning on Friday it will feel a lot more comfortable to be outside. This trend will continue through the weekend with high temperatures that will only drop modestly into the mid 80s, but the humidity will almost be nonexistent. This will be the perfect recipe for a backyard BBQ over the weekend as no rain is expected.
Taking a peek ahead to next week, sadly we will have to watch the heat and humidity slowly return to the region. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Monday and this trend will continue through most of next week. On top of the warming temperatures the mugginess will be making a comeback as well so expect a return to summer-like conditions.
In the meantime, get ready for some fabulous weather on the way this weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
