Sally makes landfall as Category 2

Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend we are still tracking a major drop in humidity on the way for the region. This will begin on Thursday with the arrival of a front that will push through the ArkLaTex. This front will only bring marginal rain chances, but beginning on Friday it will feel a lot more comfortable to be outside. This trend will continue through the weekend with high temperatures that will only drop modestly into the mid 80s, but the humidity will almost be nonexistent. This will be the perfect recipe for a backyard BBQ over the weekend as no rain is expected.