Queen City ISD campuses closed through Friday

QUEEN CITY, Texas (KSLA) - All Queen City ISD campuses are closed from Wednesday, September 16, through Friday, September 18, for deep cleaning due to COVID-19.
All school activities are also canceled.
Queen City ISD superintendent, Charlotte Williams, announced in a news release that the district has experienced a significant increase in the number of students and staff who have been in close contact with others who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Positive cases among staff members have also increased.
The schools will reopen on Monday, September 21.
