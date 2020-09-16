Louisiana Recovers blood drive takes place Sept. 18

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This Friday, Sept. 18, a statewide blood drive will take place for Louisiana Recovers.
Gray Louisiana TV Stations, LifeShare Blood Centers and Johnny’s Pizza House are teaming up to support the event.
The blood drives will take place all day at the following locations:
- 8910 Linwood Avenue Shreveport, La. 71106 (318) 673-1471
- 1523 Doctors Lane Bossier City, La. 71111 (800) 256-7439
- 4020 Summerhill Road Texarkana, Tx. 75503 (903) 794-3173
- 1812 Fairfield Avenue Shreveport 71101 (318) 222-1212
Live coverage of the drive will be shown all day on KSLA News 12.
