Former instructional aide accused of having sexual relationship with teenage male student for months

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A former school worker is accused of having had an unseemly relationship with a student for several months.
Now 38-year-old Heather McClure Rose, of Texarkana, Ark., is free on $40,000 personal recognizance bond.
Rose, who worked as an instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School, was released from custody Tuesday after Texarkana, Texas, police arrested her the same day.
She is charged with one count of having had an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
The charge arises from a relationship with a male student that authorities believe started in mid-October 2019.
Pleasant Grove Independent School District officials notified police after being made aware of the allegations in August, the Police Department reports.
During his investigation, Detective Cliff Harris reportedly found evidence on Rose’s cellphone and social media accounts that she and the teenager had been involved in a sexual relationship.
“While their liaisons occurred at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication that any of them occurred on school property or during school hours.”
A warrant for Rose’s arrest was issued Monday. She turned herself in Tuesday morning.
Rose could be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for 2-20 years if she is convicted as charged.
