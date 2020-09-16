Ending homelessness: Providence House to celebrate 14 families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Providence House, a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to break the cycle of poverty, is celebrating the transformation of over a dozen families.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 17 — 14 families who were once homeless will be commemorated for their dedication and will to become self-sufficient. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation ceremony is virtual. You can watch the ceremony live on the Providence House’s Facebook page.
“We saw them day one when they walked through the front door with a garbage bag or one suitcase with all their possessions,” said Executive Director Verni Howard. “The emotional part comes from knowing what could have been had there not been a Providence House.”
A total of 15 adults and 29 children will be celebrated for completing a rigorous transformation process within Providence House. Not all families who begin this process end up staying in, Howard said.
“Every family lands at Providence House for a different reason, it could be because of domestic violence or a history of systemic poverty in the family,” Howard added. “What this means to these families is, ‘I did not let my situation overcome me, I overcame that situation.’”
Families who complete the Providence House’s program are essentially self-sufficient, though important support services like its donations center, job leads, and workforce development training are still available.
“The importance of this is 14 broken families walking in and 14 whole families coming out of it,” she said. “This is what breaks the homeless cycle and changes lives.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.