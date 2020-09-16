Caddo Parish approved for DSNAP benefits

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) in three additional parishes.
Caddo, LaSalle, and St. Landry parishes are the latest to receive DSNAP approval. These parishes will be added to the Phase 2 schedule which begins Thursday, September 17.
A total of 21 parishes are participating with four in the ArkLaTex:
- Caddo
- Lincoln
- Natchitoches
- Sabine
On their scheduled day, residents will call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 8 am.m and 5 p.m.
The schedule for parishes in Phase 2 is:
- Day 1 (Sept. 17) – Residents with last names beginning with A-C
- Day 2 (Sept. 18) – D-G
- Day 3 (Sept. 19) – H-L
- Day 4 (Sept. 20) – M-R
- Day 5 (Sept. 21) – S-Z
- Days 6 & 7 (Sept. 22-23) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the participating parishes
Residents are encouraged to pre-register before calling.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.