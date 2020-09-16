Bossier Parish high schools switching to in-person learning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Starting Monday, Sept. 21, Bossier Parish high school students on the A/B hybrid schedule will transition to daily face-to-face learning.
The change comes after Gov. Edwards announced the state of Louisiana was entering Phase III of reopening.
This decision does not affect 100% virtual learners, who will remain on the virtual learning schedule.
The parish says transportation continues to be an issue due to school bus capacity limitations. The parish encourages those who are able to bring their kids to school to continue doing so.
