Video shows man pull up pants, crawl through fence to escape Rusk County deputy

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who ran from an RCSO deputy on the night of Sept. 11.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office posted dashcam video of the man on its Facebook page.
In the video, the man stops his blue pickup in front of what appears to be a locked gate, jumps out, hitches up his shorts, and starts running. He crawls through the gate’s metal bars and disappears into the night.
“Note: The pursuing deputy did jump the fence and pursue the individual; however, the deputy terminated the pursuit to preserve the safety of himself and the pursued subject when sight of the individual was lost within the overgrowth in the wooded area,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone who thinks they can identify the man in the video is urged to call Rusk County Crime Stoppers, RCSO Investigator Shane Parrault at (903) 657-3581 extension 207, or send a Facebook message.
“Tipsters may remain anonymous,” the Facebook post stated.
