Tracking Sally and consistent weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Sally as the storm has essentially stalled south of the Alabama/Florida border. Sally is expected to turn slowly to the north over the next day or so and eventually make landfall just west of Mobile, Alabama. This is very good news for people in Southeast Louisiana as most of the major impacts will stay off to the east. But that means parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida will have to deal with heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking fairly consistent weather over the next week with temperatures generally in the upper 80s and dry conditions.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we are not expecting any real wet weather chances for the region. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 70s before rising up into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be a mainstay for the region. When you factor in the humidity it will once again feel like the mid 90s across the ArkLaTex this afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more of the same for the viewing area. Temperatures will start off in the 70s before making there way up into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. We are not tracking much in the way of rain chances, but a shower is possible as we go through the day on Thursday. While we were talking about a potential cool down in the form of a front on Thursday, that is now looking less and less likely for the region. What appears likely is that very warm, but not oppressively hot weather will continue into the weekend.
Speaking of your weekend forecast, if you are planning any outdoor activities you don’t have much in the way of rain chances to worry about for the region. Partly cloudy skies should continue to be the major story across the region. While we are now expecting temperatures to remain in the upper 80s, lower dewpoints will mean it will feel a whole lot more comfortable to be outside. So this could be an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the dry weather before the fall rain season begins to takeover next month.
In the meantime get ready for more heat and humidity the next few days. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
