Tracking Sally and consistent weather

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more of the same for the viewing area. Temperatures will start off in the 70s before making there way up into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. We are not tracking much in the way of rain chances, but a shower is possible as we go through the day on Thursday. While we were talking about a potential cool down in the form of a front on Thursday, that is now looking less and less likely for the region. What appears likely is that very warm, but not oppressively hot weather will continue into the weekend.