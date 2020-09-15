Sally set to make landfall with minimum impacts to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Hurricane Sally will be making landfall near the Mississippi coast late tonight or early Wednesday morning. It will be far east enough to not cause any havoc on the ArkLaTex.
This evening it shall be very pleasant. There will be a few passing clouds but no rain around. Temperatures though will be on the warm side. It will cool to the lower 80s after sunset. It should be a nice evening.
Tonight, get ready for more warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures will only cool to the lower and mid 70s. It will be mostly clear with no rain, so at least it will be dry tonight.
Wednesday will be a good day with a few more clouds around, but still little to no rain. I have those rain chances at only 20%. The far northern ArkLaTex has a slightly better chance for some quick and small showers. Everywhere else will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s along with some places in the lower 90s by the afternoon.
Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. There will be more scattered showers and storms around in the afternoon. You will need your rain gear for Thursday. Temperatures will still be up in the mid to upper 80s.
The good news is that after Thursday, the weather will be improving! A cold front will be sweeping through the area, and will not affect the temperatures much. However, it will help drop the humidity by this weekend. So, Friday will still be very warm, but the rain chances will go back down to slim to none. It will be great weather to end this week.
This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be no chance of rain with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will be in the mid 80s, so it will be warm. But it will have much lower humidity making it feel great! The morning temperatures will be very nice with lows in the lower 60s! This weekend will have the first taste of fall for the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, Sally is set to make landfall late tonight or early Wednesday morning near Mobile, Alabama. Sally will continue to head off to the northeast and will quickly weaken after making landfall. A lot of rain is still expected in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and parts of Mississippi.
Hurricane Paulette is hanging on for now, but is moving off to the northern Atlantic and is slowly weakening. Tropical storm Teddy is strengthening and moving to the northwest. This should still not be any threat to the United States. Tropical storm Vicky is not expected to last long. It should be gone by the end of the week.
We are also watching an area off the coast of Africa with a high chance of development. This could become Wilfred over the next few days. We will be your First Alert once anything else develops.
Have a great rest of the week!
