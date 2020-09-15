Police connect the dots, arrest man on gun charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were responding to calls about gunfire when they found spent shell casings in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue earlier this month.
It was not long after on Sept. 1 that the officers then discovered a gray Chrysler 300 with bullet holes abandoned a couple blocks away on Tulsa Avenue. Inside were more shell casings, these from a .45-caliber handgun.
Witnesses told police that they saw 32-year-old Shreveport resident Carnell Briggs get out of the car and run away.
Crime lab tests would later confirm that the shell casings that homicide detectives recovered from the sedan match those that police collected on Lexington Avenue, authorities say.
And fingerprints that crime scene investigators lifted off the car were found to belong to Briggs, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
With that knowledge, detectives got a warrant to arrest Briggs on a charge of illegal use of a Weapon.
But when members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s violent offenders task force caught up with Briggs about 9 a.m. Tuesday, he reportedly was armed with a handgun.
Problem is, his federal probation prohibits him from having a gun.
So Briggs after being interviewed by ATF agents, Briggs was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on more than a half dozen traffic offenses plus one count each of illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Police say this is not their first encounter with Briggs. They report having previously arrested him on charges including principal to attempted second-degree murder, vehicle theft and illegal possession of a gun.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.