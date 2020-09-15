Marshall woman arrested for murder of boyfriend after calling 911

The sheriff’s statement said that on Sept. 14 at around 4 p.m. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject stating that her recently separated boyfriend was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Rd in Woodlawn. The 911 call was disconnected. Another call was received a short time later from the same caller stating that she had shot the boyfriend. The caller explained she would be in the front yard of the residence awaiting on deputies.