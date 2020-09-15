Man found shot dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway

BIENVILLE PARISH (KSLA) - Authorities in Bienville Parish are working to learn more after the body of a man was discovered inside his vehicle.
Edward Roberson, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 12 by his family after they learned he didn’t show up for work.
Roberson was last seen getting into the passenger seat of his own car with a male driver.
After searching all day, family members discovered his body inside his car outside of Arcadia on Highway 9, north of Interstate 20 - in an area commonly known as the Oasis.
According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, authorities have not located the person he was last seen with. Sheriff Ballance said they would like to speak with this individual.
Family members are planning his funeral. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Paradise Funeral Home. This funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Arcadia Events Center.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.