Boil water advisories for Bienville and DeSoto

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of Bienville and DeSoto parishes.
The Sand Hill Mt. Olive Water System is having issues with the microbiological quality of their water supply and advise customers to boil their water before cooking or consumption.
The Keatchie Water System is also experiencing issues due to a main break. The advisory for this area is only in effect for the Shilo and Deadwood neighborhoods.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
Residents will be notified when the boil advisory has been lifted.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.