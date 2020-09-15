Attorney pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Cass County jail

According to information presented in court, on August 29, 2019, Bryan Lee Simmons entered the Cass County Jail under the guise of meeting with a client. When he entered the jail, he had methamphetamine hidden on his body, which he intended to distribute to an inmate. Simmons had smuggled drugs into the jail on at least two prior occasions beginning in July 2019. When Simmons drove to the jail that day, he was carrying a Colt MK IV 0.45 caliber pistol.