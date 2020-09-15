Attorney pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Cass County jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTRE) - A 49-year-old Cass County attorney has pleaded guilty to a federal drug violation in the Eastern District of Texas.
According to information presented in court, on August 29, 2019, Bryan Lee Simmons entered the Cass County Jail under the guise of meeting with a client. When he entered the jail, he had methamphetamine hidden on his body, which he intended to distribute to an inmate. Simmons had smuggled drugs into the jail on at least two prior occasions beginning in July 2019. When Simmons drove to the jail that day, he was carrying a Colt MK IV 0.45 caliber pistol.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Simmons with federal drug trafficking crimes on March 18, 2020. Under federal statutes, Simmons faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Simmons, pleaded guilty Monday, agreeing to a sentence of four years in federal prison and not to engage in the practice of law for at least three years thereafter.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.