Amid COVID-19 pandemic, ‘drive thru’ flu shots now offered

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Before seven o’clock Tuesday morning, cars lined up in-front of Willis Knighton Quick Care for ‘drive thru’ flu shots, as the ArkLaTex prepares for the impending flu season compounded with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, flu shots are available at the W-K Quick Care location located at 2300 Hospital Drive in Bossier City. Those wanting a shot need to bring a photo ID and insurance information, which will likely cover the cost of the vaccine. If insurance does not cover the shot, it costs $35.
Flu season begins to ramp up in October, just a few weeks away.
“Since we are already dealing with COVID, we are trying to prevent as many flu-like illnesses as we can, so that we don’t overrun our hospital and health care system,” said Lesley Sawrie, director of Willis Knighton Quick Care.
W-K Quick Care is also offering ‘drive thru’ flu shots from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Forbing location just off Ellerbe Road in Shreveport.
“We usually have patients in and out in about five minutes,” Sawrie said. “It’s actually something the community looks forward to, we’ve been receiving phone calls for the past two to three weeks asking if we’re going to do it again.”
Patients are also required to fill out a consent form before receiving the shot. The form can be filled out in-person in the ‘drive-thru' or online here. Flu shots are also available inside all W-K Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning September 18. No appointment is necessary.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.