Tracking Sally and potentially cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! As we kick off a new week we are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Sally as it moves through the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on its way slowly to the west. The storm is expected to slow down as it approaches either the Louisiana or Mississippi Gulf coast. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Sally is forecast to reach hurricane status. There still is a decent amount of uncertainty in terms of how strong Sally could get before landfall occurs at some point on Tuesday. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking a muggy start to the week before potentially seeing a cold front roll through the region that could give us a slight sample of fall weather.