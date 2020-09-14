Tracking Sally and potentially cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! As we kick off a new week we are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Sally as it moves through the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on its way slowly to the west. The storm is expected to slow down as it approaches either the Louisiana or Mississippi Gulf coast. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Sally is forecast to reach hurricane status. There still is a decent amount of uncertainty in terms of how strong Sally could get before landfall occurs at some point on Tuesday. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking a muggy start to the week before potentially seeing a cold front roll through the region that could give us a slight sample of fall weather.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we are tracking an overall dry day, but once again it will be a muggy start to the week across the region. A pop up shower is possible, but don’t expect anything widespread. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 70s before rising into the upper 80s this afternoon. Dew points will again be high meaning that ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in the mid 90s across the region. Off to our east Sally will continue to move towards the Gulf coast and conditions will continue to go downhill.
As we go through the rest of the week we will see more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s to the low 90s coupled with elevated humidity for region will mean it will still feel like summer. There is some potential that at the end of the weak that we could see a cold front roll through the region drastically dropping the mugginess and our temperatures into the low 80s. The best chance for showers this week will be on Thursday.
Looking ahead to your weekend we are expecting temperatures to rebound later in the weekend with high temperatures back into the upper 80s with the mugginess returning as well potentially on Sunday. But currently we are not expecting any widespread chances for rain across the region. In additions, while temperatures and humidity could be on the rise it will be tolerable so you should be in good shape for that weekend bike ride, especially on Saturday.
While the tropics remain incredibly active with Sally and Paulette back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking a relatively tranquil week on the way for the region! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
